George Clooney thinks Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's castings in the Ocean's Eleven prequel 'make sense.'

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will reunite after Barbie for an Ocean's prequel film. George Clooney, who plays Danny Ocean in the original films, reacted to the actors playing his parents.

“It makes sense” — George Clooney

Most people would be delighted to learn that Robbie and Gosling were playing their on-screen parents. Clooney is no exception.

Margot Robbie's my mother? I've always thought that,” Clooney joked to Variety at the premiere of The Boys in the Boat. “And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly.”

Beginning in 2001, George Clooney starred in the Ocean's franchise beginning with Ocean's Eleven. He'd star in two sequels before stepping away from the franchise.

That doesn't mean that the whole franchise dissipated. A spin-off film, Ocean's 8, was released in 2018 with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Rihanna lead the way. Bullock played Debbie Ocean, the brother of Clooney's Danny.

Across its four feature films, the Ocean's franchise has made over $1.4 billion worldwide. The franchise has, unfortunately, been a case of diminishing returns. The first film made $450 million, while the subsequent films made $362 million, $311 million, and $297 million, respectively.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are hot off starring in Barbie, the biggest film of the year. In the film, they play Barbie and Ken, respectively, as they embark on a journey of self-discovery that leads them to the real world. Their castings in the Ocean's prequel broke recently. Fans of the two are surely excited about a Barbie reunion.