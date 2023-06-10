Matisse Thybulle is a restricted free agent. After originally making a name for himself with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Portland Trail Blazers acquired Thybulle during the 2022-23 season. Portland was impressed by Thybulle and will try to keep him on the roster. However, he's likely to draw interest from around the NBA in free agency.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the three best free agency destinations for Matisse Thybulle.

The Lakers used a second-half resurgence to reach the NBA playoffs. Los Angeles then performed well during the postseason prior to being swept in the Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers this past year, while a number of role players stepped up around them. However, the Lakers still endured struggles on defense and in long-range shooting. As a result, Thybulle would make sense for the Lakers.

LA would need to figure out their financial situation first. They have a number of looming free agents who they may opt to re-sign. If they can find the money to pay Matisse Thybulle though, he would be a strong option in 2023 NBA free agency.

He shot just under 39 percent from beyond the arc after joining the Trail Blazers last season. Additionally, he's always been known for his defense prowess. In fact, one may argue that Thybulle would be the perfect addition for the Lakers.

However, Los Angeles checks in as the third best landing destination for him.

The Rockets are on the verge of turning things around. Following another down year during the 2022-23 campaign, their core is developing and the prospect of possibly adding James Harden has fans excited. But Harden won't automatically change everything about the Rockets. Houston still needs to add important depth/role players.

The Rockets struggled in a number of different facets this past season, notably dealing with defensive concerns. Matisse Thybulle would be a tremendous signing in that sense for Houston.

Thybulle and the 76ers didn't end on the best of terms. Regardless, he played a pivotal role while in Philadelphia early in his career. Despite still being a young player, Thybulle has already been in the league since 2019. As a result, his veteran leadership would be crucial for this Rockets team as well.

Any offense he provides would simply be icing on the cake. He's never been a player who averages many points, but Thybulle is capable of making a bucket when it counts. And as aforementioned, he's proven to be an efficient shooter at times.

1. Portland Trail Blazers

Finally, the best option for Matisse Thybulle in free agency is a return to Portland.

Thybulle turned his season around in 2022-23 following a difficult start with Philadelphia. He even admitted that playing with Damian Lillard and the Blazers helped him get back on track.

“Having that belief too, and also just at that point, too it was just like a belief,” Thybulle said, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “Like he saw something in me that wasn’t showing up in the numbers. So to have that kind of support from your head coach and then also like having known Damian for a while, knowing that I had that support from him too. I think it just allowed for me to step into that role a little bit more seamlessly.”

The Blazers seem to want Thybulle back, and he probably wouldn't mind returning either. Portland would benefit from adding a co-star for Lillard, assuming Dame doesn't get traded, but the Blazers are on the verge of becoming a contender once again.

It will be interesting to see if Thybulle returns to the Blazers for the 2023-24 season.