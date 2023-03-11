With the Philadelphia 76ers, Matisse Thybulle was supposed to reach his trajectory as a 3&D player. Thybulle just didn’t shoot as much as the Sixers would have liked him to. Over the course of about three and a half season with the Sixers, Thybulle averaged only 2.2 attempts from three-point range. Since he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers at this season’s trade deadline, Thybulle has not only increased his shot attempts from three-point range, but he’s improved his shooting percentage as well. Thybulle attributed his shooting to the belief the Blazers have in him as per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“Having that belief too, and also just at that point, too it was just like a belief. Like he saw something in me that wasn’t showing up in the numbers. So to have that kind of support from your head coach and then also like having known Damian for a while, knowing that I had that support from him too. I think it just allowed for me to step into that role a little bit more seamlessly,” Thybulle said.”

Whatever it was, Thybulle has become a much more willing and confident shooter for the Blazers. In ten games with the Blazers so far, Thybulle is taking 4.4 attempts from three-point range and knocking them down at a 40.9 percent clip, both career-highs. He has started all ten games too, a shift from his mostly off the bench role for the Sixers.

Thybulle has impressed enough with the Blazers that the team is set on re-signing him in free agency this offseason.