A new story has emerged highlighting Matthew Perry's devotion to protecting the integrity of Chandler Bing's character on Friends.

As fond remembrances of Matthew Perry continue to pour in, one from a former Friends guest star is particularly resonating with fans of the show. Apparently a storyline was scripted in Season 5 where Perry's character, Chandler Bing, was going to cheat on Courteney Cox's Monica Gellar — but a last minute plea by Perry to the writers convinced them to change the storyline.

The stunning details come from the guest star herself, Lisa Cash, who appeared as a flight attendant on an episode from the fifth season of Friends entitled “The One in Vegas: Part 1.” In the final produced storyline, Cash encounters Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) on a plane, but apparently that wasn't the original incarnation of her role.

In a new interview with TMZ, Cash revealed that she was originally cast as a hotel worker who Chandler cheats on Monica with after the two had an argument over Monica having lunch with her old boyfriend Richard (Tom Selleck).

“I came in as a guest star and I was super excited,” Cash explained to TMZ. “The scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in Vegas about having lunch with Richard. Initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service and I bring it up [to him] as a hotel worker. We end up talking and laughing and connecting and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character.”

However, Cash continued that “We had rehearsed it and everything. The day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that Perry went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive [Chandler] for cheating on Monica. He was probably right! That would’ve changed possibly the course of the show and his character.”

Sure enough, the writers concurred and wrote a new flight attendant role for Cash to play instead of the home-wrecking hotel worker. Perry's actions surely protected one of the fan-favorite couples on the show, and show Perry's devotion to his craft and his beloved character of Chandler Bing.

Cash also added, regarding working with Perry, “I felt so comfortable. He was so likable and welcoming and just made me feel at ease. I had so much fun. It was so much fun doing the scene with him and it was easy.”

Perry passed away unexpectedly on October 28 at the age of 54. No cause of death has been revealed as of yet. According to law enforcement, he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. Though Perry made no secret of his struggles with addiction, there were no signs of foul play or drugs at the scene.

Warner Bros. TV has yet to confirm Cash's inside scoop, but the story is just one of many appreciations being shared by Matthew Perry‘s Hollywood colleagues about the beloved Friends actor.