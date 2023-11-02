Friends creator Marta Kauffman opened up in recent interview her worries about Matthew Perry's sobriety struggles.

The creator of Freinds, Marta Kauffman, recently opened up about her worries over Matthew Perry's sobriety when shooting the reunion special.

She revealed that she was “concerned” about Perry's sober journey, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Marta Kauffman on Matthew Perry's sobriety

In a recent interview with Today, she discussed her thoughts on the late actor's struggles.

“I was concerned about him, knowing that he'd been through everything he'd been through,” she said of Perry, who passed away at age 54 on October 29. “And every time he had a surgery, they're giving him opioids for pain, and the cycle starts over again.”

Last year, Perry told Diane Sawyer in a Nightline interview that he underwent “emergency dental surgery” that “made my mouth feel like fire.” It apparently resulted in him having slurred speech for the Friends reunion special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the actor explained. He went on to say that he felt that he “couldn't not show up” to tape the special.

Kaufframn mentioned to Hota Kotb that she spoke to Perry a few weeks ago, and he seemed to be doing pretty well. She said, “He seemed better than I'd seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place.”

“He looked good. He quit smoking,” she added. She also noted that he was “sober.”

Upon hearing the news of Matthew Perry's death, Kauffman said she was completely shocked. “My first impulse was to text him, honestly,” she disclosed. “And then deep sadness. So much sadness,” the creator continued.