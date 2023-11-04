Matthew Perry might posthumously receive a coveted acting award celebrating his career in Hollywood. The 'Friends' actor died on Oct. 28.

Matthew Perry's nearly four-decade-spanning acting career might be recognized on one of Hollywood's most famous streets. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce — who is responsible for installing the plaques in Tinseltown — have offered the possibility for Perry to have his own on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The organization confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the inclusion of Perry would be a “beautiful thing” but ultimately it is up to Perry's family. At this time, Perry's family has not made a decision regarding the plaque.

Perry died on Sunday (Oct. 28) after an apparent drowning in his Los Angeles home. While the actor began acting when he was in high school at the age of 15, and went on to play the hilarious Chandler Bing on Friends, Perry was clear that this not all he wanted to be remembered for. He was adamant about being a spokesperson for those struggling with substance abuse as he did for many years.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, ‘I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it,” Perry shared in a November 2022 interview on the Q with Tom Power podcast. “And I've said this for a long time: when I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

To honor his dedication to helping others, a foundation has been made in his name.

“The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction,” the statement read.

“It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” the statement announcing the foundation added.

In regards to his death, the initial toxicology report came back negative for fentanyl or meth overdose, according to TMZ. The only drugs found in his house were prescription medicines for anxiety, depression, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, (an artifact of his heavy smoking), Reason Magazine reports. A full toxicology report could take months.