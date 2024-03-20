Star Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving threw down his third dunk of the season against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, and he had an interesting take on it after the game, per Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com:
Kyrie Irving on his third dunk this season: "Did you watch the movie Benjamin Button? What if I'm getting more athletic in my 30s? That would be a heck of a thing, wouldn't it? With no screws in my knee, with no almost bad ankle. It took me a few years to get healthy."
The Mavericks star has a point when he talks about the injury issues he's dealt with over recent seasons.
If the Mavericks are getting a finally healthy Irving next to the otherworldly Luka Doncic, Dallas could be a scary team to face in the NBA playoffs this year.
On Monday, Stephen A. Smith was asked if Irving and Doncic were a scarier duo than Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets, and he chose the Mavericks pair – with a catch:
“I'm gonna go with Kyrie [Irving] and Luka [Doncic] the scariest. I didn't say better,” Smith said Monday on ESPN First Take. ” I know Jokic and Murray are better. But Kyrie Irving and Luka, when you consider what they are capable of doing… There should be nothing that's more scarier than that. Because when those two get rolling, you can't stop them. There's no defensive scheme, there's no answer for them.”
The Mavericks next take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.