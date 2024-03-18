Stephen A. Smith of ESPN was asked if Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving or Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the “scarier” duo following the Dallas Mavericks' 107-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets Sunday. Smith chose the Mavs star-studded duo, but there is a catch.
“I'm gonna go with Kyrie [Irving] and Luka [Doncic] the scariest. I didn't say better,” Smith said Monday on ESPN First Take. ” I know Jokic and Murray are better. But Kyrie Irving and Luka, when you consider what they are capable of doing… There should be nothing that's more scarier than that. Because when those two get rolling, you can't stop them. There's no defensive scheme, there's no answer for them.”
Mavericks' Doncic, Irving vs. Nuggets' Jokic, Murray
Both duos are fantastic. Dallas won the battle on Sunday, though. Doncic led the charge with 37 points and nine rebounds. Irving, however, added 24 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and one epic game-winning shot. The Mavs stars proved they could lead their team to a win over the defending champions.
Still, Jokic and Murray are almost unstoppable at times. They run the pick-and-roll well and find ways to score at an elite rate. Denver expects to make another deep playoff run during the postseason.
If the Mavericks and Nuggets end up going head-to-head in the playoffs, it would be a memorable series to say the least.
Doncic and Jokic are both serious MVP contenders. Murray is underrated, but is a tremendous guard. Irving is a future Hall-of-Famer who is one of the more clutch players in the league, as evidenced by his game-winner on Sunday.
The best duo in the NBA debate has other candidates as well. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Boston deserve recognition, while the Los Angeles Clippers stars are in the conversation as well. However, there is no doubt that the Mavericks and Nuggets superstar duos are firmly in the discussion.
Do you think Irving and Doncic or Murray and Jokic are the “scarier” duo right now?