Shannon Sharpe gave an odd take about Kyrie Irving's game that left both Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins in disbelief on First Take Monday morning. The panel was discussing if the Mavericks were title contenders in the West following their 133-111 loss to the Pacers on Sunday afternoon. Sarpe was bullish on the Mavericks as title contenders, leading to a debate with Kendrick Perkins.
“Who [the Mavericks] got that they can play with their back to the basket,” Sharpe asked Perkins.
Perkins replied, “Luka [Doncic] & Kyrie [Irving]. When you talk about two of the best post-up wings and guards in the league..”
Shannon Sharpe cut him off and shouted, “Kyrie's 6 foot tall! He ain't posting up nobody!”
Sharpe's response left Perkins in disbelief, and Perkins asked him continuously, “Kyrie don't have a post game?”
Sharpe doubled down on his take and exclaimed, “Yes! Yes!”
The conversation was so puzzling for Kendrick Perkins that he even tweeted about it, saying, “Unc was giving me a headache today with this one.”
Irving has an array of maneuvers he deploys on offense but he often does back down guards for his signature turnaround jumper out the post or pivots to the inside for a layup. Irving doesn't primarily operate out of the post like a traditional forward or center but he is apt at using his quickness and elusiveness to outmaneuver defenders often in the post.
Although basketball opinions can be subjective, Sharpe is obviously off of this one. Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 PM EST on Tuesday.