Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are reeling a bit as they return from the NBA All-Star festivities, which took place this past weekend in Indianapolis. The Bucks lost two straight games leading into the break, first in a blowout loss to the Miami Heat and then on the road against the heavily undermanned Memphis Grizzlies, and although Antetokounmpo continues to play well, Milwaukee hasn't been able to figure things out under new head coach Doc Rivers.
Recently, Antetokounmpo raised eyebrows when he said he doesn't watch a lot of basketball or study film for his opponents, per Sports on Max on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Now, sports media personality Shannon Sharpe is addressing his issue with those comments.
“It doesn’t help Giannis [Antetokounmpo’s] case when he says, ‘Oh, I don’t know, I don’t need to watch no film with a basketball play'… That might explain why you have four coaches in a year,” said Sharpe when discussing who the next “face of the NBA” is, per the Nightcap Show (via ClutchPoints on X).
Indeed, openly admitting to not studying for opponents isn't exactly a great look for any NBA player, let alone someone who is widely viewed as a top three player on planet Earth. Bucks fans will likely wonder if that lack of professionalism played a role in Milwaukee's shocking defeat against the Miami Heat in last year's NBA playoffs, a scenario that looks like a distinct possibility to happen once again in a couple of months.