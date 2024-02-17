Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks have had a relatively strong first half plus to the 2023-24 NBA season, currently sitting with a solid record of 32-23, good for seventh in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture as the All-Star weekend arrives in Indiana. Hardaway has established himself as a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year candidate for a Mavericks team that has no problems scoring the ball but at times can fall behind the curve a bit defensively.

Hardaway Jr. is of course the son of former NBA guard Tim Hardaway Sr., who recently stopped by FanDuel TV's Run It Back show and was asked point blank by former Sixth Man of the Year NBA guard Lou Williams who would win in a one-on-one matchup between himself and his son.

“Oh, I'm killing,” said Hardaway, per ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “I'm going to make him move them feet, I'm going to make him take them ankles up… come on, Lou.”

The elder Hardaway became known in the NBA for having one of the most lethal crossovers in the history of the game, some of which can be seen in his son's game on a nightly basis for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr., meanwhile, has also spent some time in the starting lineup this year as the Mavericks deal with a plethora of injuries, including some to stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The hope is that the All-Star break will give the team a chance to fully heal up.