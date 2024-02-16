The Mavs were winners at the deadline, but they could have done more.

With the two moves they made last week, the Dallas Mavericks were one of the big winners of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Mavs GM Nico Harrison got busy and improved some of Dallas' most glaring weaknesses: interior defense and size in the frontcourt.

The Mavericks made an upgrade in their center rotation by acquiring Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards. Gafford has been phenomenal with his new team so far, as he is averaging 15.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in just over 21 minutes per game in his first three games with the Mavs.

Dallas was in the market for a “tall four” and they got their man in PJ Washington, whom they acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a top-two protected 2027 1st round pick. Washington hasn't produced as efficiently as Gafford as he has averaged just 8.7 points on 40.7 percent shooting so far in Dallas. But he has given the Mavericks frontcourt more athleticism, versatility, and size on both ends of the floor.

Gafford and Washington should be significant pieces for the Mavericks as they look to make a deep run in the postseason with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the way. However, despite their two massive acquisitions, it feels like the Mavericks still could have done more at the trade deadline.

Mavericks biggest mistake: Not upgrading their wing rotation

The Mavericks got their wish for a more versatile and bigger option at the power forward spot by upgrading from Grant Williams to PJ Washington. Washington gives the Mavs solid two-way impact at the four. As Mavericks fans have seen, his athleticism is off the charts and he could be a terrific lob and dunker spot target for Doncic.

He is also capable of putting the ball on the deck and create driving opportunities off close outs. Likewise, he has also shown that he can be a pretty reliable corner three-point shooter (career 36.9 percent), though he has been quite bad this year at just 24.5 percent. Nonetheless, Washington is still an upgrade and it should only be a matter of time before he finds his rhythm in Dallas.

Despite their additions, the Mavericks could have used another lengthy and more versatile wing upgrade who can both defend and knock down shots from the perimeter.

Mavericks small forward rotation

Currently, the Mavericks are trotting out a forward rotation of Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr., and Tim Hardaway Jr. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd has done a solid job spreading the minutes among the three, who bring different things to the table for Dallas.

Green has been starting at small forward as of late and has been serviceable in his role. On the season, he averaging 9.0 points and shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc, while playing with tenacity and energy on the defensive end.

Jones, meanwhile, previously served as an undersized starting power forward for Dallas before Washington's arrival and has more than outplayed his minimum contract this season. He has been the team's fourth-leading scorer this season, averaging 10.0 points on 48.6 percent field goal shooting prior to the trade deadline. With Washington's arrival, he can now play his more natural three position and matchup against lengthier wings instead of bigger fours.

Finally, Hardaway has been Dallas' spark plug off the bench. He is the team's third leading scorer behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving at 17.3 points per game.

While that is a solid rotation to work with, those three still have their flaws. The Mavs would probably love it if they could morph at least two of those players' skillsets into one. Green is still a bit undersized to play the three and could thrive more playing a guard role. Jones provides great length and athleticism, but he isn't a reliable enough option from beyond the arc. Hardaway is a great offensive option, but does not have the defensive component they ideally want in a 3-and-D wing.

A team like the Los Angeles Clippers come to mind, with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard possibly presenting matchup problems for the Mavericks due to their length and size on the perimeter.

Wings the Mavericks could have targeted

Former Maverick Dorian Finney-Smith has been the exact archetype of player the Mavericks have been trying to fill in since they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets last season to land Kyrie Irving. In the lead up to the trade deadline, there were rumblings about Dallas wanting to reunite with Finney-Smith.

Dallas could have also pursued Finney-Smith's teammate Royce O'Neale, who was acquired by the Phoenix Suns. Those two could have bolstered the Mavericks' forward depth and given them a reliable wing who can make an impact on both ends of the floor.