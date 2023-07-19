The Dallas Mavericks had a very successful offseason, kickstarted on draft night. Though Dereck Lively II wasn't who *I* would've selected at 10th overall, he's who the Mavs targeted. Being able to select him *and* ditch Davis Bertans' contract off of their books was great business. Even better business was sliding back into the first round in a trade with the Sacramento Kings. The Mavericks' had to eat Richaun Holmes' contract but were paid a first-round pick to do so, and freed up the non-tax midlevel exception in the process. They used the Kings' first-round pick (24th overall) to select Marquette's Olivier Maxence-Prosper.

Maxence-Prosper was a late riser in the draft process. He really put himself on the map with a big showing at the NBA Combine. Putting up 21 points and 7 rebounds in 22 minutes in front of NBA personnel will definitely boost your stock.

Marquette's Olivier Maxence-Prosper had a strong first game at the NBA draft combine with 21 points, 7 rebounds in 22 minutes, bringing tremendous activity on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/mbCsz8X7NW — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 17, 2023

Here is what the Mavs' biggest concerns should be with Olivier Maxence-Prosper.

Where's the jumper?

He did exactly that. Regarded more as a second-round pick at the time, Maxence-Prosper shot all the way up to 24th overall. Many of his best traits showed up in Summer League as well. But his jumper, especially from deep, hasn't clicked with the rest of his game yet. In five Summer League games, he shot 4-17 (23.5%) from deep. That's simply not going to cut it. He did shoot it better in college (31.6% on 2.1 attempts per game) but neither the volume nor the percentage provides a ton of optimism that he will become a knockdown shooter. Especially early in Maxence-Prosper's career, teams are going to leave him open and/or closeout short on him and make him prove he can beat them with jumpers.

Like this play from Dereck Lively II. Sets the screen, gets a touch and rolls. Sees the weakside sliding in and goes right to a skip pass to Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Gets the rebound and finishes. pic.twitter.com/jZFlqVvUte — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) July 17, 2023

But there is hope that Olivier Maxence-Prosper can become a solid shooter. His form looks good. He did shoot just under 75% from the free throw line in college; that tends to be a bit more sticky of an indicator as to how good a shooter a prospect is.

Put it in drive

He does provide offense in other forms though, primarily as a driver. the Mavs rookie uses all of his 6-8 230 pound frame to his advantage to go along with his freakish 40.5-inch vertical jump that ranked third among all prospects at the Combine. Once he gets downhill, he tends to get to the rim.

The drives from Olivier-Maxence Prosper intrigue me. pic.twitter.com/4wXv3Co3Iy — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) July 13, 2023

Even against a stout defender like Jarace Walker, once Maxence-Prosper was able to get the ball on the move, he was able to get by him and finish around the rim.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper had some highly impressive self-creation scoring plays against the Pacers, often against Jarace Walker. 1. Uses handoff to get downhill. Shows off his burst when changing pace and stays patient by playing off two feet with a fake in the paint before the… pic.twitter.com/BdatvltFT0 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) July 16, 2023

Defensive versatility

What mostly stood out regarding Olivier Maxence-Prosper's game was his defense. Being a switchy, versatile defender at 6-8 230 pounds with a 7-1 wingspan was his calling card as a prospect, and that immediately translated. With that size and his mobility, there really isn't anybody he can't guard. Dallas can put him on a big like Chet Holmgren and not worry about sending help whatsoever.

Mavs rookie Olivier-Maxence Prosper had some intriguing defensive plays against the Thunder. A lot to like about his versatility. -Contains Chet Holmgren in isolation by walling up drive, then contesting the jumper.

-Helps at the nail to contain drive to force a pass, contests… pic.twitter.com/2OBwXhM4Gx — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) July 10, 2023

Or, if a perimeter player like, say, Summer League MVP Cam Whitmore, is torching Dallas and the Mavs need to cut his water off, no worries. Maxence-Prosper can handle it.

Watch this defense against Cam Whitmore by Olivier-Maxence Prosper. uses his 7'1 wingspan well with quick feet and outstanding anticipation with his long closeouts #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ZV8Ckgxfqg — Mavs/Magic Draft AKA NBADraftFilm on IG/Threads (@MavsDraft) June 23, 2023

Moving forward

It shouldn't be a surprise that the Mavs focused on defense this offseason. They were 25th in defensive rating last season. Everyone behind them save for the Indiana Pacers spent the majority of the season losing on purpose to tank for Victor Wembanyama (as they should've). Dallas needed help on defense badly, so they drafted a potential rim protector in Dereck Lively II, a versatile defensive stopper in Olivier Maxence-Prosper, and acquired another versatile wing defender in Grant Williams via a sign-and-trade.

Among Dallas' rookies, Maxence-Prosper could earn playing time quicker than Dereck Lively II. It takes centers time to learn the ropes of the NBA and it did take Lively about half a season before he started rolling at Duke. Maxence-Prosper is ready to defend now. He's got the size and acumen to do it. But, the state of his jumper will probably see him come off the bench to start his career. That's his swing skill. If he stabilizes as a 35% shooter on decent volume, he will have a very prosperous NBA career. His showing at Summer League raises a question as to when that will take place.