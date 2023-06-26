The Dallas Mavericks entered the 2023 NBA Draft with just the No. 10 overall pick. But they left Thursday night with a lot more than that. The Mavericks had a busy evening on June 22, making several moves that landed them two rookies in Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Dallas traded that 10th pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 12 pick, which they used to draft Lively, along with Davis Bertans hefty contract. By shedding Bertans' deal, the Mavs managed to open up the mid-level exception, which they could use to sign a veteran in free agency. Later, they acquired the No. 24 pick, which turned into Prosper, along with veteran big man Richaun Holmes.

So, in summary, Dallas turned the 10th pick into Lively, Prosper, Holmes, and a potential signee using the mid-level exception in free agency. Mavs GM Nico Harrison was wheeling and dealing throughout Thursday night. But given the importance of this summer (in luring back Kyrie Irving), you have to think Harrison is far from done.

Dallas has been caught up in several trade rumors lately. The Mavericks are looking to bounce back after an incredibly disappointing campaign that saw them miss the playoffs (and even the play-in tournament) following a Western Conference Finals run just the year before. They obviously have to re-sign Kyrie Irving first before anything else.

Nonetheless, here is one trade the Mavs can make after an eventful 2023 NBA Draft.

Mavs trade target: Jarrett Allen

Despite trading for Richaun Holmes and drafting Dereck Lively II, Dallas is still on the hunt for a big man to patrol the paint. The Mavs reportedly tried to trade for Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. However, the deal failed to fall through because Atlanta's asking price for Capela was too much for the Mavericks' liking. The Hawks reportedly asked for one of Jaden Hardy or Josh Green. Dallas is high on those two players and there is an assumption that the Mavericks would only move those two guys if they landed a star caliber player.

With the failed Capela deal, one other potential trade target for Dallas is Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. Cleveland has reportedly been receiving offers for Allen over the past week and that includes the Mavericks. The 6-foot-11 big man could be the answer to their need for an anchor and rim protector in the middle.

Allen has been a huge reason why the Cavaliers have become one of the top defensive teams in the NBA. Him and Mobley have been such a fearsome duo in manning the paint for Cleveland the last couple of years. The Cavaliers had the No. 1 defensive rating this 2022-23 season and they also finished No. 5 in 2021-22.

While the Cavaliers were still successful defensively in the postseason, offense ultimately spelled their downfall. Despite playing just five games, Cleveland still finished with the best defensive rating in the playoffs. But they were also dead last in offensive rating.

After bowing out in five games to the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Cavaliers might want to trot out a new look for next season and finally give Evan Mobley the reigns at center. In addition, they may want to address their need for more offensive firepower.

Allen could be the one to go and Dallas should pounce on this by offering a package surrounding Tim Hardaway Jr. The Mavs might also need to include one of Green or Hardy in the deal to entice the Cavs. But it will be worth it considering Allen is just 25 years old and is a lot younger than Capela. He is also more proven being a one-time All-Star. And being a career 70.4 percent shooter from the freethrow line, Allen also doesn't carry the same liability that Capela does at the charity stripe.

As for Dallas, this gives them their center for the foreseeable future. Allen would be a perfect fit alongside Doncic (and Irving if he re-signs). The Slovenian Sensation would love having The Fro as a pick-and-roll partner. Allen could thrive receiving lobs or dump offs from Doncic on the roll to the basket.

Defensively, he would man the paint and serve as the last line of defense for Dallas. The Mavericks finished with the 25th ranked defensive rating in the NBA this past season. They were 18th in opposing points in the paint and 23rd in opposing second chance points.

Dallas was also one of the worst teams on the defensive glass last season. They averaged just 31.2 defensive rebounds, which ranked 27th in the entire NBA.

Jarrett Allen would most certainly address their biggest concerns in terms of paint defense and rebounding.