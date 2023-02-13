The Dallas Mavericks have been active in the buyout market as of late. A few days back, the Mavs were reportedly the frontrunners to land wing Terrence Ross, but Ross ended up joining Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns. Fortunately for Dallas fans, though, the team picked up a rock-solid wing, Justin Holiday, in the buyout market on Monday, not long after whiffing on Ross, per a tweet from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst:

“Justin Holiday has agreed to a buyout arrangement with the Houston Rockets and plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks when he clears waivers, sources told ESPN.”

Holiday, 33, has played for eight different NBA teams across his ten-year pro career. He’s averaging 4.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 28 appearances this season (zero starts). Holiday was in and out of Atlanta’s rotation for much of the 2022-23 campaign, so take his per-game splits with a grain of salt.

The Mavericks picked up Holiday primarily because of his proven three-point shooting ability. Holiday is a career 36.4% shooter from behind the arc and has logged three seasons where he’s shot 38% or better from deep. At 6’6″, Holiday is also a versatile defender who will soften the blow of losing a top-notch defender in Dorian Finney-Smith.

All in all, Holiday will fit like a glove on this Mavs squad, spacing the floor alongside elite playmakers in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Expect him to play a significant role off the bench for Dallas and even receive some spot starts here and there if the Mavs are dealing with the injury bug.