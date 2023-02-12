The Phoenix Suns continue to load up after trading for Kevin Durant. Now, they got some much-needed depth by securing the services of Terrence Ross.

Ross is finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic in hopes of joining a contender. The Suns and Dallas Mavericks were reportedly interested in him, though it has been rumored earlier that Dallas was the frontrunner to sign him after his exit.

In a painful turn for Mavs fans, however, Ross is said to be planning to sign with the Suns once his buyout with the Magic is complete, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Mavs could really use his veteran experience and 3-point shooting to bolster their roster around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately, they will have to look elsewhere now.

It’s hard to blame Terrence Ross for choosing the Suns over the Mavs, though. Phoenix is projected to dominate the West with their Big 4 of Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. The Arizona franchise needs depth as well, and the 32-year-old swingman certainly helps solve that problem a bit.

Ross averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 42 games for the Magic this 2022-23, albeit in a limited role as Orlando focuses on its youth development. Ross is a career 36.2 percent shooter from deep, and he is just one and half year removed from averaging over 15 points per game.

His arrival in Phoenix certainly improves the Suns’ title chances even more. With a reliable second unit, it will really be hard to stop the team no matter how unfair it may look.