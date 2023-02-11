The Dallas Mavericks upgraded their roster in high-profile fashion with their Kyrie Irving trade. The Mavs, as they look to make a deep Western Conference playoff run, are reportedly not finished trying to add talent. Dallas is rumored to be interested in Terrence Ross, per Marc Stein.

“The Mavericks are among the teams expressing interest in Terrence Ross should the Orlando swingman secure a buyout from the Magic, league sources say,” Stein wrote on Twitter.

The Mavs endured a fairly mediocre first-half of the 2022-2023 campaign. Although they displayed signs of potential, Luka Doncic was forced to carry the load. The Irving acquisition will prove to be critical moving forward. Meanwhile, adding a depth player such as Ross would enhance the overall roster.

Terrence Ross will not make or break the Mavs’ season. However, he can impact the game on both ends of the floor. For his career, Ross is averaging 11 points per game on over 36 percent three-point shooting. He’s more than just a capable shooter, as Ross can hold his own on defense. Ross can also be a key asset during a postseason series if he’s on his game.

A buyout with the Magic still needs to occur for the Mavs to even pursue Ross. Given Orlando’s rebuilding mentality, keeping a veteran like Ross on the roster after the trade deadline doesn’t make much sense.

It should be noted that Stein said the Mavericks are “among the teams expressing interest.” Dallas will face plenty of competition if Ross becomes available. It will be interesting to see if the Mavs can land the veteran swingman.