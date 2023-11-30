Mavs fans were in for a treat when Dirk Nowitzki joined the broadcast booth as a special guest in the Mavericks' game against the Rockets.

Dallas Mavericks fans were in for a treat when Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki joined the broadcast as a special guest analyst during their NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. Well, the Mavs X (formerly Twitter) page gave them another treat when they posted a GoPro compilation video of Nowitzki's best moments during the broadcast.

We put a GoPro in front of @swish41 during the broadcast last night, and this is what happened 🎙️ #MFFL pic.twitter.com/mEtkx4ERCG — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 30, 2023

“I am thrilled to be here tonight,” Nowitzki opened before Luka Doncic and the Mavericks tipped off their game against Houston. “This is gonna be a roast session again,” the Mavericks legend joked while referring to his former teammate Devin Harris, who was also on the broadcast booth.

Nowitzki and Harris were chopping it up all night with some friendly banter as well as some throwback stories. The German legend even jokingly called out the former Mavs guard for throwing some bad lobs back in the day.

The Hall of Famer provided Mavs fans with some hilarious moments, and they surely enjoyed the humor and insights he brought to the broadcast.

Perhaps one of the more memorable moments of the game was when Nowitzki jokingly complained about not getting as many career blocks as he should have because opposing teams' statisticians didn't count his swats while on the road.

Finally, Nowitzki brought out a good old classic line that he used 11 years ago for this Derrick Jones Jr. dunk that put the Rockets away.

Incredible to have Dirk on the broadcast tonight. Fitting he ended the night with this call on the late dunk by Derrick Jones Jr. in the Mavs win vs the Rockets pic.twitter.com/NKvWEeLKH4 — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) November 29, 2023

Understandably, some people want the NBA champion on there as much as possible.

Hopefully, Mavs fans — and even NBA junkies in general — will get to see more of commentator Dirk in the future.