Breaking down the reasons why Luka Doncic will have his best all-around season during the 2023-24 campaign with the Mavs

Luka Doncic is a great player. Everyone knows that. However, will the Dallas Mavericks superstar have his best season yet in 2023-24?

Doncic and the Mavs currently hold an 11-6 record. Dallas' early-season success has come with a few bumps along the way, but the future is bright for this squad. Sure, the Mavs would benefit from making a trade or two but there is certainly reason for optimism when it comes to the 2023-24 Mavericks.

Here are two reasons why Luka Doncic will have his best season yet in 2023-24.

Mavs' success

Playing for a good team helps a great player. Yes, there have been plenty of strong individual seasons from players who have been on bad teams in the past. Superstars who draw serious MVP consideration tend to play for winning franchises though.

Dallas projects to be a playoff team this year. Kyrie Irving is a star alongside Doncic, while players such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dereck Lively have also stepped up. All of this makes things easier on Luka.

Doncic doesn't have to deal with immense pressure every night. There are games where other players will lead the way. With defenses forced to focus on Dallas' other scorers though, there will be games where Doncic drops 40-plus points without question.

The Mavs success is only going to help Luka Doncic this year.

Luka Doncic continues to improve

Doncic is only 24-years old and is still improving. He's currently averaging 31.1 points per game on 48.9 percent field goal and 38.8 percent three-point shooting. His three-point percentage would be the highest of his career if the season ended today.

Luka is also dishing out 7.9 assists per game and recording 8.0 rebounds per contest. His balance as a player is what makes him such an all-around threat on the court. Even when Luka is double-teamed, he's capable of finding the open man for an assist.

Doncic is also working hard as a defender. His defense has been called into question in the past, but Doncic is taking strides in a positive direction in regards to his defense this season.

Overall, Luka Doncic is an MVP-caliber player who is only getting better while playing for a competitive Mavs team.