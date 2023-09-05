Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Jason Terry is in hot water. New York jeweler Eric Mavachev slapped a lawsuit against Mavs great Terry for allegedly refusing to pay for a $25,000 Rolex watch, per the New York Post's Priscilla DeGregory.

Mavachev's attorney Mark Shirian claims Jason Terry initially rented the diamond-encrusted watch to attend an event at a Las Vegas nightclub during the NBA Summer League. Terry grew enamored with the watch and wanted to purchase it from Mavachev instead. The latter agreed.

Court documents claim Terry texted Mavachev asking him for his bank account details on July 10. The retired Mavericks guard allegedly told the jeweler he'd wire over the money three days later. Alas, Mavachev never received the funds Terry promised.

Mavachev's lawsuit states Terry “has not paid plaintiff the total amount of $25,000.00, which is the agreed upon value of the Rolex watch, and has not returned the Rolex watch to plaintiff.” Mavachev and his lawyer gave Jason Terry 30 days to make the payment. Regrettably, he didn't so they filed the breach of contract lawsuit.

Jason Terry helped the Mavs win their first and only NBA title in 2011. Mavs owner Mark Cuban once compared Terry and recently-inducted Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki to Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian big man is now strutting his wares with the Boston Celtics.

Terry, who's currently an assistant coach of the Utah Jazz, had some kind words for Doncic last year. The former felt the Slovenian sensation “always puts your team in a position to win.”

Let's hope Mavs great Jason Terry settles his legal troubles before the 2023-23 NBA season kicks off next month.