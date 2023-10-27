Kyrie Irving appears to have found a home with the Dallas Mavericks after some rocky stints with teams over the past few years. After burning bridges with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, Irving added the Brooklyn Nets to that list last season when he forced his way off the team, landing with the Mavs squad he is currently with.

Irving's time with the Nets was full of what-ifs, as Brooklyn constructed a superteam with him, Kevin Durant, and James Harden that could have achieved great things. They ultimately were unable to do so, though, which led to Irving requesting a trade, and as he prepares to face the Nets for the first time since requesting his trade, Irving opened up on his unpopular decision to leave the Nets so soon after arriving.

Mavs guard Kyrie Irving on facing the Nets for the first time tonight since the trade: "I was never on bad terms with the organization. I just think there was a lot of chaos and noise, as usual, from the media. I'm not going to blame you guys or anything, but nobody really knew… pic.twitter.com/nTRRfRLFAh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2023

Kyrie Irving has no ill-will towards Brooklyn for how his tenure came to a close with them, but the fans of the team may not feel the same way. The Nets gave up everything to assemble the Irving-Durant-Harden trio, and largely watched Irving destroy it with his inability to play home games due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine and his poor relationship with head coach Steve Nash and the Nets front office.

Chances are these comments from Irving will only make Nets fans more irritated, and he's probably lucky he will be playing in front of Dallas' home fans instead of an angry Nets crowd. Irving has ripped apart franchises in the past, and he clearly isn't too concerned with how his departure from Brooklyn went, which likely won't be earning him any new fans in the near future.