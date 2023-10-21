Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are looking to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a bounce back season. Dallas struggled in 2022-23 despite acquiring Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. At 24-years old, all eyes will be on Luka to see if he can continue to improve following a tremendous start to his NBA career. Today, we will be looking at two bold Luka Doncic predictions for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Luka Doncic leads NBA in scoring

Believe it or not, Doncic hasn't ever led the NBA in scoring. He came close in 2022-23, averaging 32.4 points per game. He ended up finishing second behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid, however.

Doncic's point scoring averages have consistently increased for the most part during his career. Sure, Kyrie Irving will take some shot opportunities away from Luka, but his presence will also lead to more openings for Doncic.

Luka is going to be more motivated than ever as well. Irving believes in his partnership with Luka and Doncic wants to lead Dallas to the NBA Finals.

“At his first press conference of the season, Kyrie Irving says he wishes Dallas would have had a shot at drafting him in 2011 and insists he and Luka Dončić can flourish as a duo, saying: ‘We're both killers on the court. Everybody knows it,'” NBA insider Marc Stein reported.

Doncic's field goal efficiency has steadily improved as well. He shot 49.6 percent from the field a season ago, which was the highest mark of his four-year NBA career. It should be noted that his three-point percentage dipped a bit, but Doncic was still fairly reliable from beyond the arc.

So we have established Doncic is going to score, and score a lot. But as Mavs fans certainly know, Luka Doncic brings more to the table than scoring.

Doncic takes home his first MVP award

It's Luka Doncic's time to win the MVP. Yes, centers have seemingly stolen the MVP award over the past few years. But Doncic is going to make his mark in 2023-24.

He's already had multiple seasons where one could have argued Doncic should have earned the NBA MVP. Last season was one of those years, as Doncic recorded 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in addition to his 32.4 points per contest. That said, the Mavs missed the playoffs.

With Irving and Doncic prepared for a rebound campaign amid assumed better chemistry, and the Mavs improving their overall roster, Dallas should be in line to win more in 2023-24. This will lead to more MVP attention for Luka Doncic, assuming he's able to stay healthy.

Injuries will be something to monitor, as Luka is currently dealing with a calf injury. The hope, of course, is that the ailment isn't serious. Though, it will be worth monitoring.

From purely a production and team success standpoint, Luka will be in a position to win his first MVP during the 2023-24 campaign.

Final thoughts

The Mavs will be one of the NBA's more intriguing teams to follow in 2023-24. There are some question marks surrounding Dallas, and competing in the West will be difficult. Nevertheless, Dallas has enough firepower to upset the odds, especially with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the charge.

Nothing is guaranteed, but this might end up being Doncic's beast season yet and that is saying something given everything he's already accomplished in the league.