The Brooklyn Nets have found a suitor for Kyrie Irving, just days after he formally requested a trade away from the organization. The Nets have sent Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, sources told Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday afternoon.

The Mavericks are sending a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second round-pick to the Nets. Brooklyn is also sending Markieff Morris to Dallas in the deal.

In four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, former Duke star Kyrie Irving has averaged 27.1 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range.

“The Nets-Mavericks talks accelerated on a trade today…The Lakers and Nets had several conversations on a potential deal, but Nets preferred Mavs’ package–getting back a point guard and wing to plug in now plus the future picks,” Wojnarowski wrote on Sunday.

“Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has a long history with Irving going back to their Nike days together – and Jason Kidd wanted this trade. Dallas needed a second star for Luka Doncic and gets him with Irving. Mavs can see how it goes and decide on new deal in the offseason.”

Kyrie Irving sat out the Nets’ last game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday after requesting a trade earlier in the week ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.

It is the first domino to fall in what should be an intriguing 2023 NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday.