A lot of fans thought that Jason Kidd had a lot of work set in front of him when the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving. The prospect of two ball-dominant guards teaming up to start in the same backcourt never ended well in NBA history. One of them had to always make way and evolve their game such that the other could thrive on a nightly basis. It did not take long for the duo to implode and have Mavs fans pitting the two against each other. They are still together but some legends like Vince Carter think this will be different for the Luka Doncic-led squad in the coming season.

Vince Carter knows what a good starting guard duo looks like. He played with countless of them and saw some win rings together because of his longevity. He posits that Jason Kidd's Mavs have the same capabilities as the greats because of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, via Run It Back Fan Duel TV.

“Luka Doncic is the best player, I think Kyrie Irving is one of the best finishers and gifted scorers in the game, and I think they can complement each other,” was the wise declaration of the former Mavs veteran.

The two have currently led the Mavs to a flawless three-win record to start the season. There was just not enough time last year for the team to figure out how they could both work to get the team some wins. Now, everything is starting to look different and they may have the chance to contend for a high playoff seed.