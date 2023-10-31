Luka Doncic led the way for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, helping his team to its third straight victory — but despite the 35-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist showing, the Slovenian deflected the praise to one of the club's newest players.

“I think the best improvement is having Grant [Williams] on the team,” Doncic admitted after the Mavs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 125-110. “He can guard one through five, anybody, so he's our leader on defense and we follow him on defense.”

Doncic also explained that Williams' defense and communication is the “difference maker” for the team following a 3-0 start. Williams finished with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes on the floor, but was a calming force on the defensive side of the ball.

That allowed Doncic to explode offensively, posting another triple-double along with a steal and a block over 40 minutes of his own. It was the 58th of his career, and he shot well, with 11-for-22 going in from the field and another 6-of-12 from 3-point range.

With the loss, the Grizzlies fall to 0-4 on the season, the first time Memphis has lost its first four games in a campaign since 2004. The Mavs wouldn't let their counterparts hang around, stretching the lead to 11 points in the third quarter and not looking back.

After improving to 3-0, Luka Doncic and his Mavericks will return home to welcome the Chicago Bulls to American Airlines Center Wednesday night before heading to Denver to play the defending champion Nuggets on Friday night in Colorado.