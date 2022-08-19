Bronny James picks up offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis

Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been in and out of the news for months now. LeBron has made it known that he would like to one day play with his son in the NBA. In order for that to happen, Bronny has to get there first. He is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Per the relatively new CBA rules, he must attend at least one year of college, play overseas or in some developmental league.

Bronny has received plenty of attention from colleges. On Friday, the Memphis Tigers threw their hat in the ring. It’s been reported that Memphis sent an offer to Bronny James for next season, according to On3 reporter Joe Tipton.

Bronny James is a four star recruit who has understandably garnered plenty of attention. He is considered at least a top-50 prospect for 2023.

Recently, a video surfaced of him throwing down a massive jam in a defender’s face. It prompted Fox Sports tv personality Skip Bayless to point out on Twitter that his dad would have thrown it down left-handed. Of course, the basketball world then came crashing down on Bayless for criticizing a high school player.

Earlier this week, it was reported that James is being pursued by USC, UCLA, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State, among others. But Memphis has something that none of those other schools. Their head coach is a legendary NBA player. Penny Hardaway has put the Tigers back on the map, with four straight 20-win seasons.

Bronny James still has plenty of time to make a decision and is likely to be pursued by other schools as well.