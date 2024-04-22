This year, USC appeared to be the epicenter of college sports with top NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams, standout guard Bronny James, and women's hoops superstar JuJu Watkins all on the yard for the Trojans. Although Bronny declared for the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal and Williams is on his way to the NFL, all three student-athletes brought massive attention to USC for their roles in their respective athletic programs on campus.
Williams joined The Pivot podcast to speak about how it felt to share USC's campus with James and Watkins.
“What was it like to share a campus with JuJu Watkins and Bronny James? You don’t even have to say your last names, Caleb, JuJu, Bronny,” asked The Pivot co-host Fred Taylor.
“It’s cool, it’s cool, it really is, just because a big reason on why I came to USC is for that reason, it's not to be with them, it's because there's people like that on campus. You know when you go to Alabama, and Kudos to them, but when you go to Alabama, when you go to Oklahoma, when you go to schools like that, they're small towns and then you don't get to go to a restaurant. I mean I would go to restaurants in Oklahoma and it's cool I'm always nice, polite, respective, but everybody, when you know you just want to throw on some sweats and go to a restaurant and stuff like that, you just want to throw on some sweats and go to a restaurant.”
He eventually said, “You know here being on campus like that you can walk around campus and you know you may or may not get bothered but, it's not every day. Having people like that on campus, having people like LeBron, Kim Kardashian, people like that in LA, it's like you know, I'm a tadpole.”
With the success that all three Trojan student-athletes are projected to have, having all three on campus at the same time had to have been interesting for the USC faithful. While neither team secured a national title this season, all three players played significant roles for their teams and built strong personal brands. JuJu Watkins has double the followers of Caleb Williams on Instagram, with 788K followers compared to Caleb's 313K. Both of their followings pale in comparison to Bronny James' 7.5 million followers.
Last season, Williams threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns en route to an 8-5 overall record. Meanwhile, JuJu Watkins emerged as one of the biggest names in women's college basketball. She ranked second in scoring nationwide with 27.1 PPG, trailing only Caitlin Clark. She played a key role in leading USC to a PAC-12 Championship and the Elite Eight in the Women's March Madness tournament, though the Lady Trojans were ultimately defeated by UConn.
The athletic prowess and media spotlight that the three young sports stars brought to the campus will etch this era of Trojan college life into eternity.