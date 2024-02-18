Memphis faces SMU on Sunday afternoon. Our college basketball odds series includes our Memphis SMU prediction, odds, and pick.

The Memphis Tigers have had a disastrous four-week sequence. All the good work they did in November and December has been undone in January and February. A tidal wave of losses — four in their last seven games — has taken the Tigers — once projected to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament — all the way out of the field and onto the bad side of the bubble. The Tigers aren't completely done just yet as an at-large threat, but they have very little margin for error after their recent collection of losses. They can't afford to pick up losses against teams which won't make the NCAA Tournament, such as Tulane, Rice, and most recently, North Texas.

Coach Penny Hardaway has not been able to get through to his team at either end of the floor. The injury to Caleb Mills has been a big factor in limiting what Memphis can do on the court, but it remains that a lot of other good and talented players have not been pulling their weight in the same way (or to the same extent) they previously did.

Let's also realize that while Memphis was clearly never as good as a No. 3 seed, there's a huge difference between not being a high seed in March Madness and not even making the NCAA Tournament altogether. Memphis hasn't had a slight hiccup or bump in the road. This team has collapsed. Every game is a landmine and a day when Memphis can further hurt itself relative to the rest of the bubble, but the other side of the coin is that every day is a day the Tigers can rescue themselves and halt their downward spiral.

Here are the Memphis-SMU College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-SMU Odds

Memphis Tigers: +4.5 (-102)

SMU Mustangs: -4.5 (-120)

Over: 155.5 (-115)

Under: 155.5 (-105)

How To Watch Memphis vs SMU

Time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why Memphis Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers are in a must-win situation. If they can't play with urgency and all-out hunger here in this game, when will they ever display that total will to win and a willingness to sacrifice everything for the cause? Memphis' season is very much on the line in this game with the Tigers being on the bubble and needing to avoid further hits to their resume. If this team can't rally around Penny Hardaway and become more cohesive in this moment, it will never happen. The Tigers would miss the NCAA Tournament after such a promising early-season start. This group will not let it happen.

All of that aside, as long as this is a game which goes down to the wire, Memphis should cover anyway, even if it doesn't win outright. The Tigers could lose by four and still cover.

Why SMU Could Cover the Spread

The Memphis Tigers are in free-fall. There's no other way to say it. Memphis is disorganized and not communicating well at both ends of the floor. Morale is terrible for the Tigers. Confidence is shot. Belief has been exhausted. SMU is playing at home and will want to drive a dagger through Memphis's NCAA Tournament hopes.

Final Memphis-SMU Prediction & Pick

This figures to be a close game. SMU is playing better but Memphis has more at stake. Stay away and consider a live play.



