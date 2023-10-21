The Phoenix Mercury sent shockwaves through the WNBA world this week when they announced the hiring of Orlando Magic assistant coach Nate Tibbetts as the franchise's new head coach. Tibbetts is expected to become the highest paid head coach in the WNBA. Previously, that title belonged to Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon who has won a championship every season she's been a head coach in the league. Tibbetts will have the opportunity to coach Mercury star Diana Taurasi for at least one season. Amid Tibbetts hire, Taurasi promised that she will play defense this upcoming season as per Jesse Morrison of The Next.

Diana Taurasi will be entering her 20th season with the Mercury who drafted her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft. While her play has tailored off a little in recent seasons, she can still be an effective player at times. It will be interesting to see how Nate Tibbetts plans to use Taurasi to keep her fresh for the duration of the WNBA regular season. The Mercury missed the playoffs this year with Taurasi battling injuries.

Taurasi did manage to suit up in 26 games for the Mercury in 27.3 minutes per game. She averaged 16.0 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists with splits of 40.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Taurasi is ten time All-Star and has won three championships and two Finals MVPs. She was the WNBA's regular season MVP in 2009.