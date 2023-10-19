The Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday announced their hiring of former Orlando Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts as their newest coach.

Everything we do in The Valley elevates Phoenix as the epicenter of basketball. Hiring Nate Tibbetts as our next Head Coach sets a new standard for investment into our organization. pic.twitter.com/Ne6x5UORCC — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) October 18, 2023

Tibbetts is the 12th coach in Mercury history and has over 18 years in coaching experience, including 12 in the NBA. He is reportedly the highest-paid coach in WNBA history. The figure is yet to be revealed.

“My family and I are thrilled to be a part of the Mercury organization,” Tibbets said in a release. “The leadership, alignment and commitment from (Mercury and Suns majority owner) Mat Ishbia, (CEO) Josh Bartelstein and (Mercury GM) Nick U’Ren made this an incredible opportunity. I look forward to being a part of the Mercury and building and sustaining a winning organization on and off the court that our community can support and rally around.”

Tibbets is taking over a Mercury team that in 2023 finished with the worst record in the WNBA. Phoenix was 9-31, fired coach Vanessa Nygaard and was later led by assistant Nikki Blue.

The Mercury are led by superstar Brittney Griner, who returned to play last season after she was detained in Russia for most of 2022. Star Diana Taurasi, who is widely considered the best WNBA player ever, is also back for another year on her contract.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Nate to our Phoenix Mercury family,” Ishbia said. “From bringing the WNBA All-Star game to Phoenix, building a dedicated practice facility for the Mercury, and now to bringing on Nate as our head coach, everything we do, on and off the floor, centers around our fans, elevating Phoenix as the epicenter of basketball, and setting a new standard for investment in women’s sports.”

U'Ren called Tibbetts an “excellent basketball coach” and “even better person.”

“I am excited to work with him as we build an organization that our players, fans and community will be proud of,” U'Ren said. “His knowledge of the game, and commitment to creating a winning culture o n and off the floor will be invaluable as we lead the Mercury into our next championship era.”