As Caitlin Clark gears up to enter the WNBA and is widely expected to be the top pick in this year's draft, many WNBA stars have shared their thoughts on her impending arrival.
Diana Taurasi hinted at potential challenges for Caitlin Clark, noting that “reality is coming” for the NCAA's all-time leading scorer as she prepares to join the WNBA.
Expectations for Caitlin Clark from Nneka Ogwumike
Former No. 1 pick Nneka Ogwumike expressed her admiration for Caitlin Clark, expressing her excitement to compete against Clark in the WNBA.
“In this league, when you get new talents, it's just like any other team. There's people who are trying to make sure that [they] make the team. That they're still valuable and their spot is still there. So with that may come a bit of jealousy, a little bit of envy, but the reality is her impact is apparent,” Ogwumike said via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.
“You can't deny her impact. Anybody who says, ‘Oh, she's not that great,' is downright completely dense. She's a threat. She's a threat in so many different ways, but she's also lifting the tides.
“Personally I'm excited to play against her. I've never played against someone like her. Plus, I want to get better.”
Sue Bird’s challenge to Caitlin Clark
Sue Bird, 2002 No. 1 pick, made her way into the league after securing two national championships at UConn. Much like Clark, she won over hoop fans with her confident demeanor and ponytail flair.
Bird retired after the 2022 season but stayed connected with players in the league, she highlighted Clark’s immense influence on women's basketball and the buzz she's generating.
“What I hope is that that continues. I hope all the people Caitlin has brought to the league will stay because they love and appreciate her and want to see how her first WNBA season goes. But I also hope they stay because they're seeing the high level, right? The high level that is the WNBA,” she said.
Bird noted that Clark's transition should be smooth, especially given her compatibility with Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston, the top pick from last year.
However, there's a significant difference that Clark will have to adapt to.
The former Seattle Storm superstar highlighted her favorite aspect of the WNBA, emphasizing the competitiveness due to the limited roster spots across 12 teams. In a league with only 144 players, she noted the challenge of earning a spot and the quick recognition of players' strengths and weaknesses due to the close-knit nature of the league.
Let Caitlin be Caitlin
Elena Delle Donne, currently on hiatus from her WNBA career, found herself engrossed in this season's NCAA tournament.
“I just hope with Caitlin, she gets to keep being Caitlin,” she said.
“It's so much fun to watch her play. She's a phenomenal passer. She can shoot the ball when she steps over half court. So I'm excited to see her game translate, and I just hope, I think her coach will allow her to be Caitlin.”
Caitlin Clark will have had a span of eight days between the national championship game and the draft. However, she might also compete in the Olympics in Paris this July. Due to Iowa's advancement to the Final Four, Clark missed a mandatory Team USA camp, leaving uncertainty regarding her selection for the team.
Competition often breathes life into leagues, captivating rivalries always attract fans.
As for Clark, she knows what she needs to accomplish stating, “There's always young girls with eyeballs on you, so you always want to always be on your best behavior, but also play with that competitive fire and passion that you always had that has brought our team so much success.”
“I think that's exactly what we do,” she said via USA Today’s Nancy Armour.