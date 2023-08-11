The Phoenix Mercury started Thursday night's game against the Connecticut Sun at home like a house on fire. With their 45-point explosion in the opening period of the contest, Diana Taurasi and company managed to break an all-time WNBA record for most points in a period, via ESPN Stats & Info.

“The Phoenix Mercury scored 45 points in the 1st quarter against the Connecticut Sun, the most in any quarter in WNBA history. They missed only one FG attempt (16-17 FG), and their 94.1% FG shooting was also the highest in any quarter (min. 15 att).”

The Mercury are looking to build more momentum, as they entered the Connecticut game coming off a 91-72 takedown of the Washington Mystics last Tuesday. And what a way to show their readiness for the meeting with the Sun than the blazing start they had in the contest.

That kind of first-quarter shooting is tough to sustain for the rest of the game, but until their hands cool down, the Mercury will continue to unload on Connecticut's defense.

Phoenix needs every win it can get, as the Mercury are still outside of the current playoff picture in the 2023 WNBA season. They started Thursday 10th in the standings with just an 8-20 record and a 4-6 slate in the 10 games prior.

Making the Mercury's feat even more impressive is the fact that Connecticut, the No. 2 team in the standings, walked into the contest No. 1 in the league with just 78.0 points allowed per game and second with a 42.5 field goal percentage by its opponents.