The Phoenix Mercury are one of the WNBA's most frustrating teams so far over the course of the 2023 WNBA season. With an 8-20 record heading into Thursday night's action, fans had little hope for a turnaround.

The Mercury have been busy lately, most recently making a crucial roster move on a former South Carolina star. Brittany Griner broke an all-time franchise record that has fans talking despite the team's struggles.

Just ten minutes into the action at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, the team found itself celebrating an incredible feat that had never been done before in league history.

Moriah Jefferson at the buzzer 🚨 Mercury score 45 PTS in 1Q. The MOST in a quarter ever in WNBA history 🤯 (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/4i2QYUeMV5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2023

Phoenix shot a blistering 16-fot-17 from the field during its historic run.

The Mercury was led by Diana Taurasi's 11 points along with Griner's nine as the first half wound down in Phoenix. The Mercury's opponents, the Connecticut Sun, were led by Alyssa Thomas with 14 points at the guard position and Rebecca Allen with 10 points at forward.

The Sun stormed back to make the game relatively close before halftime, while Jefferson had four points and two assists during her time on the floor for the Mercury.

With a 52-48 lead going into halftime and a record-setting performance under their belts, Phoenix fans finally had something to cheer about.

Jefferson has also become quite the fashion icon in recent days, another bright spot in a season that is suddenly showing promise for a talented but underachieving Mercury team.

Phoenix Mercury player Moriah Jefferson at todays game walkthrough pic.twitter.com/KXwU56YGpF — Rain | Media | Publicist🇱🇷 (@BloggedByRain) August 9, 2023

“And they say WNBA isn’t worth watching, my goodness she slayed,” one fan said about Jefferson's wild shot.

“That's 10 min. quarters too…impressive,” another fan said. “The Suns probably won't do that this year w/their star power and 12 min quarters.”

“45 points is crazy,” another fan added.