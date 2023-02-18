New York Mets’ manager Buck Showalter is one of the best MLB coaches in recent memory. He has a resume that speaks for itself. But Showalter has his eyes on winning a World Series in 2023. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently asked him if Showalter’s burning desire is to win a World Series, and the Mets’ manager gave a convincing answer.

“Yes,” Showalter said. “You bet your a** it is.”

Buck Showalter would love to add a World Series trophy onto his impressive coaching mantle. Showalter, a four-time Manager of the Year Award winner, started off his head coaching career with the New York Yankees in 1992. He would coach in New York through the ’95 season before taking over managerial duties with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998.

Oddly enough, the Yankees won the World Series in 1996, the season after he left the team. The D’Backs would do the same in 2001, while Showalter left Arizona in 2000.

He’s since coached the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles before taking over the Mets in 2022. Showalter’s first season with the Mets was a success, as they won 101 games but fell short in the postseason.

Showalter has come close to winning the World Series but hasn’t been able to earn the elusive Fall Classic victory. But the Mets have legitimate World Series aspirations this season. They feature a mixture of veteran star power and exciting young talent. Showalter’s team will face stiff competition in the National League, but they are regarded by many as the team to beat in the NL.