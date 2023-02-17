Spring training will be less about roster and position battles and more of a ramp up to the 2023 season for the New York Mets. Yet with high expectations and several new faces in camp, the Mets will be one of the more intriguing teams to watch this spring. We’ll have three bold Mets predictions for the 2023 MLB season ahead of spring training.

The Mets have the highest payroll in MLB history ($355 million) and owe roughly $90 million in luxury tax penalties. That, coupled with the fact they’re coming off a 101-win season that ended in first-round disappointment in the playoffs, makes the Mets a must-watch team this spring.

Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. GOOD MORNING. pic.twitter.com/jxfQM3LMHg — SNY (@SNYtv) February 14, 2023

Reliever Edwin Diaz and first baseman Pete Alonso have already stated that winning a championship is the goal in 2023. Manager Buck Showalter was coy in discussing expectations, saying that the Mets must focus on the start of the process during camp not what happens at the end.

That said, let’s focus on the next six weeks leading up to Opening Day against the Miami Marlins.

Here are three bold Mets predictions for the 2023 MLB season ahead of spring training.

3. Pete Alonso will not have a contract extension by end of Mets spring training

Pete Alonso can become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. His buddy, second baseman Jeff McNeil, just signed a contract extension with the Mets that wiped out his final two years of arbitration and first two years of free agency.

So, is Alonso next in line for an extension and is that what the All-Star first baseman wants?

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about any contractual stuff,” he said earlier this week.

"Pete Alonso is one of the best power hitters this game has ever seen."@TheMayorsOffice doesn't think Alonso is getting the respect that he deserves 😤#Top100RightNow | @Metspic.twitter.com/pdIzuY0MyA — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 17, 2023

Alonso agreed to a $14.5 million deal this season, a record for a first baseman in his second year of arbitration eligibility. If he continues to swat 40 homers and drive in 100+ runs a year, Alonso is setting up for a massive payday in free agency. Of course, owner Steve Cohen probably could and would throw the most money at him. Whether it’s an extension or free agency after 2024, there’s a good chance Alonso remains in New York.

Alonso professed his love for the Mets this week, but didn’t commit to wanting to be a Met forever. So, it says here there won’t be a contract extension this spring, which put Alonso at the cusp of free agency, which might just be his goal anyway.

2. Zach Greene, Joey Lucchesi lock down spots in Mets bullpen

The Mets are set in the back end of their bullpen. Diaz, Adam Ottavino, David Robertson, Brooks Raley and Drew Smith will be on the Opening Day roster. That means there’s going to be quite the battle in spring training for the final three spots in the bullpen.

Zach Greene, a righty who was picked up in the Rule 5 Draft, is coming off a solid season in Triple-A for the Yankees. The Mets will give him a long look in camp since they must offer him back to the Yankees for $50,000 if he isn’t on the 26-man roster at any point this season. Expect him to snag one of the available spots in the ‘pen and pitch in low leverage situations to start his MLB career.

Joey Lucchesi tosses a bullpen session as he continues his recovery from Tommy John Surgery: pic.twitter.com/MUsVpmPffC — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 15, 2023

Joey Lucchesi is easy to overlook after he missed all of 2022 following Tommy John surgery. But the Mets have liked him for a long time, traded for him in 2021 and believe he can be a valuable swing man. It can be argued he’s best suited after surgery to build up his arm and innings by being a starter at Triple-A. But he gives the Mets another lefty in the bullpen and should be a more reliable option than righty Elieser Hernandez, whom they acquired from the Marlins. Lucchesi will earn the role that Trevor Williams excelled in last season.

The final spot in the bullpen will come down to veteran Tommy Hunter, who is not on the 40-man roster, righty John Curtiss, who’s also coming off TJ surgery, Jeff Brigham, who pitched well for the Marlins in 2022, and Stephen Nogosek. Give the nod to Nogosek since he can’t be optioned to the minor leagues. But you will see these other relievers this season in New York, as well as Hernandez.

1. Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty will not be on Opening Day roster for Mets

The Mets top two prospects seem primed, eager and ready to start the season in the majors. But neither Francisco Alvarez nor Brett Baty will be on the Opening Day roster as the Mets decide to stick with veterans and let the youngsters get a bit more Triple-A experience.

Baty will push hard for the third base job. And he’ll get a good long look since Eduardo Escobar will be playing in the World Baseball Classic. Baty is going to look the part of an MLB player, especially as a hitter, but will miss out on a roster spot because the Mets will decide to keep Darrin Ruf as a right-handed DH instead. They could have Baty play third and Escobar DH, but they’ll give Ruf a second chance after he imploded last season when acquired from the San Francisco Giants. In that scenario, Escobar remains the Mets third baseman.

Buck Showalter was asked about Francisco Álvarez and if he is competing for a spot in camp for the Opening Day roster: "I think he's going to approach it that way. You always want players to make you think about what if's. We look at every possible narrative." pic.twitter.com/W2I8X4Ci5a — SNY (@SNYtv) February 17, 2023

Alvarez will look the part, too, and likely be deserving of a roster spot, but will be told to work on his all-around game (read: defense and pitch calling/framing) at Syracuse. With Omar Narvaez and Tomas Nido on the varsity, the Mets are set at catcher.

But make no mistake. Alvarez and Baty will be called up and each will play important roles for the Mets before this season is over.