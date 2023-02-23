Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will have multiple notable decisions to make ahead of the 2023 campaign. For one, he will have to decide on just which players will be the team’s go-to starters at the cornerback position.

Michigan heavily relied on both DJ Turner and Germon Green over the course of the 2022 season, but they each declared for the 2023 NFL Draft in January. For the moment, Harbaugh is planning to count on Will Johnson and also Amorion Walker at the position.

The Wolverines kicked off their spring practice schedule on Monday, and Harbaugh already sees much potential in Walker’s ability to become a starter at corner.

“At corner, Amorion Walker is now playing corner,” Harbaugh said during a press conference on Thursday. “Mike Sainstril, of course — and really excited about the young guys. Keshaun Harris, Myles Pollard, Kody Jones, Jaden McBurrows, and also Jyaire Hill, and Cameron Calhoun. Just that group that hasn’t played a lot at corner in games, but we believe or are going to be really good players.

“So right now, Will, Mike Sainristil, Amarion Walker is — I consider him a starter right now, based on the way he’s — just off the first few practices, and I think those other players I mentioned will all be right there in the hunt as well.”

Walker featured in six total games in his freshman year, where he hauled in a mere one reception for four receiving yards. He had his first taste of experience as a defensive back in the Wolverines’ home win over Hawaii in September.

Harbaugh plans to continue to provide Walker with reps at corner, and in the big picture, he believes that the all-around athlete has what it takes to blossom as a two-way player.

“So we’re mainly just playing him at corner through the spring,” Harbaugh said. “Once he gets that position locked down — which I really feel like he will — then eventually he will become a two-way player because he can also be a tremendous player as a receiver, score touchdowns.

“But yeah, the vision would be that someday he will be a great corner and a receiver as well in college. … He could be the type of corner that’s just — there are none like him — like a unicorn. That’s the best comparison.”

From Walker’s standpoint, he is open to receiving regular snaps at corner. He noted at the Fiesta Bowl that while he joined Michigan with the belief that he would solely play the wide receiver position for the team, he has been liking “DB a lot.”

The Wolverines will have their annual spring game on April 1.