JJ McCarthy's net worth in 2024 is $1 million. McCarthy may be the most speculated draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as plenty of stories swirl that put JJ anywhere from second to 10th. Let's look at JJ McCarthy's net worth in 2024.
What is JJ McCarthy's net worth in 2024?: $1 million (estimate)
JJ McCarthy's net worth in 2024 sits at about $1 million, according to EssentiallySports.
McCarthy was born in La Grange Park, Ill., on Jan. 20, 2003. He attended Nazareth Academy initially before transferring to IMG Academy as a senior. Nazareth canceled their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCarthy had plenty of success as the starting quarterback at Nazareth, leading them to a 26-2 record and consecutive appearances in the IHSA Class 7A state championship game. He won the state title as a sophomore.
McCarthy went 8-0 in his only season at IMG, giving the school a consensus high school football national championship. He was a five-star recruit but was slighted by Ryan Day and Ohio State when they offered Kyle McCord over him. He decided to commit to their biggest rival, Michigan, and would play a big part in Michigan's domination over Ohio State the past few seasons.
JJ McCarthy's early college career
McCarthy appeared in 11 games during his freshman season but was used as a backup quarterback. He completed 34 of 59 passes for 516 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.
McCarthy competed for the starter role in 2022 with Cade McNamara. Jim Harbaugh couldn't make a decision leading into the season opener, instead choosing to have each of his candidates start a game in the first two weeks. McCarthy was allowed to face Hawaii and excelled with 229 yards and three touchdowns before halftime.
After the game, Harbaugh announced that McCarthy would be their starter. The Wolverines were undefeated going into a matchup with Ohio State. McCarthy made Day pay for passing on him in recruiting, throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns and added a touchdown on the ground.
Michigan dominated Ohio State, winning 45-23. The Wolverines were then upset by TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
The chase for a National Championship
The Wolverines were determined to avenge their loss to TCU and go to the National Championship in 2023. Harbaugh emphasized the running game, which hurt McCarthy's numbers but proved to be the right move for the team. McCarthy passed Tom Brady for ninth on Michigan's all-time passing list in November, putting him amongst some of the school's greats.
The end of November signaled another matchup with Ohio State, McCarthy's last chance to prove a point. He completed 16 of 20 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, but more importantly, the Wolverines beat their rivals.
That wasn't the end for McCarthy, as he beat Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game. The win made McCarthy the fastest quarterback to reach 25 career wins in the history of Michigan football. The quarterback posted a 27-1 record, the third-highest winning percentage in college football history.
Michigan completed their goal, beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl thanks to three touchdowns from JJ, then dominating Washington for a 34-13 victory in the National Championship game.
NIL deals and endorsements
McCarthy ranked seventh in college football for NIL. Most of his earnings came from Champions Circle, a company with top Michigan and Tennessee players for signed memorabilia. He also had deals with The M Den and Leaf Trading Cards.
It's hard not to see the parallels between JJ McCarthy and Tom Brady. They are game managers with plenty of skills and the most important intangible, a winner mentality. Will the Patriots draft JJ McCarthy and try to replicate Brady's success?
Nevertheless, was JJ McCarthy's net worth in 2024 a surprise?