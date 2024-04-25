One of the biggest parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and now that spring ball is ending, portal news is ramping up. The Michigan football team had a couple surprise departures on Thursday. The Wolverines had their spring game last Saturday, and when players begin to learn what their roles might be for next season, some are going to go elsewhere if they aren't happy with it.
The first Michigan football player to hit the portal on Thursday was a big surprise. That player is true freshman linebacker Jeremiah Beasley, who came to the Wolverines from Belleville High School, about 20 minutes away from Ann Arbor. Beasley got good reviews from coaches this spring and he was expected to be a future star on this Michigan defense. He enrolled early, and things apparently quickly didn't work out for him.
“BREAKING: Michigan True Freshman LB Jeremiah Beasley has signed the papers necessary to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports,” Hayes Fawcett said in a tweet. “The 6’2 235 LB from Belleville, MI will have all 4 years of eligibility remaining. Held 25+ Offers.”
Seeing a true freshman transfer in spring ball is always surprising. Jeremiah Beasley has not been with the Michigan football program for long at all, but he believes that it is best for him to head elsewhere. In today's era of college football, instances like this are becoming more common.
Amir Herring is expected to enter the transfer portal as well
Jeremiah Beasley wasn't the only player with transfer portal news on Thursday. Sophomore offensive lineman Amir Herring is expected to depart via the transfer portal as well. Herring likely wasn't going to earn a starting role this season, but this certainly negatively impacts the depth for Michigan on the o-line, and they lost a likely future starter as well.
“Michigan second-year offensive lineman Amir Herring is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a tweet. “Was a Class of 2023 four-star recruit.”
Guys began to separate themselves in spring practices and that is always bound to lead to some transfer portal departures. Some are expected, but they are still unfortunate. That's just how it is in college football today.
Michigan football has lost some talent to the transfer portal this offseason, but so far, they have to feel good about what they have kept. The Wolverines have lost so much from last season, including their head coach, and that always leads to transfer portal departures. They are inevitable for any team, but Michigan has done a good job of keeping most of their starters.
There is still time for players to enter the transfer portal, however. We'll see if the Wolverines lose anyone else this offseason.