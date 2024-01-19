Michigan football needs to reload in the transfer portal this offseason.

The Michigan football team finished up their 2023 season last week with a win against Washington in the national title to cap off a perfect 15-0 season. Fans of the Wolverines have been waiting for a season like this for a long time, and they finally were able to pull it off this year.

There were a lot of ups and downs that Michigan went through to get to the national title game, and a lot of their key players that came back this season could've gone to the NFL. They all came back for one common goal: to win a national championship. The Wolverines accomplished that goal, and now, they are hoping to continue that success going forward, and the momentum they have built can help make that happen.

Let's take a look at what this team went through to get to where they are now. It can't be overstated how important it is to the future of this program.

First, head coach Jim Harbaugh started off the season at home for the Wolverines as he faced a self-imposed three-game suspension because of some minor recruiting violations. That wasn't a big deal, however, as Michigan started the season with home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. The Wolverines were fine for those games, but that wasn't the only suspension that Harbaugh would face in the season.

Around the halfway point of the season, news broke that the Michigan football team was being investigated for illegal sign stealing. The culprit ended up being a low-level staffer named Connor Stalions.

Stalions bought tickets for friends and others to go to future opponents games and videotape the sidelines with their cell phones. After the investigation had been going on for a couple of weeks, Stalions resigned.

Jim Harbaugh was able to coach for Michigan for a couple of weeks after the investigation started, but then, with three weeks remaining, he was suspended by the Big Ten for the final three weeks of the regular season, and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore had to take over head-coaching duties for the most daunting stretch of the Michigan season: @ #10 Penn State, @ Maryland and vs. #2 Ohio State. Also, they suspended him less than 24 hours before the Penn State game while the Michigan team plane was on the way to Happy Valley.

The sign-stealing investigation started as something very bad for the Michigan football team, but it actually gave the Wolverines an extra spark. This team already had all of the motivation in the world to go out and win a national title, and then they started to hear all the outsiders say that the only reason they had won the last two seasons was because they were cheating.

Michigan then took down Penn State and Ohio State without Harbaugh, won their third-straight Big Ten title, beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl and then took down Washington to win the national title. It was a massively important season of football in Ann Arbor.

Now, Michigan football is at the mountaintop of college football, but can they stay there? Their first year after winning the national title could prove to be mighty difficult.

Harbaugh is currently flirting with NFL coaching options as he has had interviews with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons. Also, the Wolverines could break the record for most players drafted this season. A ton of key players from this national title team are leaving, and if they lose their coach too, things could easily go downhill in Ann Arbor, and Michigan does not want that to happen.

The good news for the Wolverines is that their defense should be in pretty good shape next year, and that was a major strength of this year's team. However, they are losing their starting quarterback, starting running back and their entire offensive line. The offense ran through those positions, and those guys are all going to be very difficult to replace.

To keep up, Michigan is going to have to have another good offseason of hitting the transfer portal, and those offensive positions could certainly use some help. Here are a few more guys the Wolverines should target.

OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama



Ever since Michigan football took it to the next level in 2021, a major strength of their team has been running the football, and they have been able to be so successful because of their offensive line, which has been the best in college football for three years in a row (the national game this year showed who the Joe Moore Award really should've gone to).

Next season will be tough for the Wolverines, however, because they are losing their entire offensive line from this year. Michigan should target Kadyn Proctor, who is transferring from Alabama. It seems like Iowa might be where he ends up, but it would be massive for Michigan to get somebody like him in the portal.

OL Parker Brailsford, Washington

If you can't beat 'em, join em', right? Parker Brailsford was part of a very good offensive line this year at Washington, but after his head coach decided to leave for Alabama, he entered the transfer portal.

This is another guy that would be a great fit at Michigan. The Wolverines need to reload on the offensive line, and they need to get some experienced guys in the transfer portal.

An entire line of first-time starters next year could spell trouble, and the line of scrimmage is the most important part of the game. The OL should be the biggest focus for the Wolverines this offseason.

QB Jordan McCloud, James Madison

A lot of people thought that Michigan football would be more aggressive toward the quarterback position in the portal, but all of the top players at the position are already committed. Wolverines fans are very excited about their backup QB, Alex Orji, who showed this season that he can definitely make plays with his legs.

If Michigan doesn't get a portal QB, Orji will likely be the guy, but it would make sense for the Wolverines to take a look at some options. Jordan McCloud is one of the best available, and he could create a QB competition if he were to come to Michigan. That's certainly something to consider for the Wolverines.