Paul Finebaum has a take that will add worry to Michigan football fans amid Jim Harbaugh's recent interviews

In terms of college football coaches, Jim Harbaugh's name is one of the most talked about recently. How could it be not, considering Michigan football just won the national championship. Add three consecutive Big Ten titles to his name and one has plenty to discuss in terms of achievements.

However, these achievements may now be a cause for concern for Wolverines fans. Proving to be a top coach in the amateurs has made several professional teams interested in Harbaugh.

In light of the veteran coach's recent interviews with NFL teams, there are plenty of speculations about his return to the professional ranks. One known media personality, ESPN's Paul Finebaum, believes that Harbaugh is set to depart from Michigan.

“I suspect it ends pretty quickly with whatever other job he wants to interview for,” Finebaum said, per On3's Thomas Goldkamp. “I don’t understand how the NFL does it. It’s very bizarre. Because of the Rooney Rule, they acknowledge who they interview. This isn’t a double secret. Either he needs to come or go. I can’t imagine why he would stay.”

Prior to his years spearheading Michigan football, Harbaugh has had coaching experience in the NFL. His most notable years in the big league were with the San Francisco 49ers, winning NFL coach of the year in 2011 and giving the team a Super Bowl appearance.

Now, the Wolverines fandom anxiously awaits what decision will unfold in the current offseason. However, whether Jim Harbaugh stays with Michigan football or not, his name has already been cemented in the school's history books.