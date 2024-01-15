Donovan Edwards made a massive Michigan football announcement on Monday following the Wolverines' championship.

Michigan football running back Donovan Edwards announced that he will be returning to the program on X (formerly Twitter). Edwards' announcement comes as stars such as JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum are preparing for the NFL Draft.

Additionally, OLB Josiah Stewart announced his return as well.

Nevertheless, Michigan is set to lose a number of key players. Of course, head coach Jim Harbaugh is also a candidate to leave for the NFL. Edwards' return is an exciting development, however.

His announcement drew reaction on X from Michigan football fans and analysts.

“RB Donovan Edwards announces he’s returning to #Michigan. Huge news for this offense and the defending National Champions,” Brice Marich of 247Sports wrote.

“Donovan Edwards is BACK!” Double BB added.

Edwards features a lot of potential and could emerge as a star in 2024. Other reporters addressed Edwards' recent performance in Michigan football's national championship victory and his ceiling moving forward.

“Michigan RB Donovan Edwards says he will return for the 2024 season. He had 104 rushing yards and 2 TDs against Washington in the national title game,” Adam Rittenberg of ESPN shared.

“Michigan RB Donovan Edwards will head back to Ann Arbor next season. He's had some massive moments in some massive games, but if he can put it all together for one year his stock could really soar. Still has room to grow as a gap runner,” Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic wrote.

It will be interesting to see how Edwards fares during the 2024 campaign. It would not be surprising to see him become one of the best running backs at the college level. Michigan football is set to receive a potential superstar.