Michigan looks to win their last road game of the year as they visit Maryland. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Michigan-Maryland prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Michigan enters the game at 10-0 on the year, dismantling opponents in the process. In their first nine games of the year, Michigan scored 30 or more points in all nine of them, meanwhile, they allowed 13 or fewer points in all nine of them as well. Last week against Penn State was the first time many things happened to Michigan this year.

In the game with Penn State, it was the first time Michigan gave up a snap in their red zone, not doing so in their first ten games. It was also the first time they gave up two touchdown scores in a game. Finally, it was the first time they did not score 30 points this year. Still, Michigan had a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, and the game got within nine with just 1:59 left on the clock. Now, Michigan will go for their 1000th win in program history this week.

Meanwhile, Maryland became bowl-eligible last week. They had needed that last win for just over a month now after starting 5-0. Then they had their first loss of the year; a closely contested game with Ohio State in which the Buckeyes pulled away late. What followed was the issue for Maryland. They lost by three to Illinois, then by six to Northwestern. Finally, they were blown out 51-15 by Penn State. Maryland got win number six last week on their fifth try. They took a 7-0 lead into halftime but would be down 10-7 at the end of the third quarter. Maryland tied it up with 12:42 left in the game and then would hit a field goal as time expired to win 13-10.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Michigan-Maryland Odds

Michigan: -19.5 (-110)

Maryland: +19.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-105)

Under: 50.5 (-115)

How to Watch Michigan vs. Maryland Week 12

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread

For as great as players such as JJ McCarthy, and Blake Corum are, this team is led by their defense. Michigan is number one in the nation in points allowed per game, allowing just 7.5 points per game. They have allowed just 75 points all year to lead the nation. Michigan also ranks number one in the nation in total defense, sitting at just 232.1 yards per game this year allowed. Against the run this year, they are 12th in the nation, and second in the Big Ten, but against the past they’ll be number one in the nation.

It starts with a strong pass rush. They have 26 sacks with 174 pressures this year, but the team leader this year has just four sacks. That is shared by Josaiah Stewart and Jaylen Harrell, who both have the four sacks, and are the two top pressure guys, both with over 19 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, the coverage game is led by Mike Sainristil. He has been targeted 33 times in coverage this year. Sainristil has allowed just 16 catches for 281 yards and three of the five touchdowns Michigan has given up through the air. Still, he also has four pass breakups, three interceptions, and four stops for offensive failures when the ball is caught.

Michigan also has a great offense. They are led by JJ McCarthy. He has completed 163 of 124 passes on the year for 2.194 yards and 18 scores. He has just three interceptions all year long and all three of them came in one game. That was against Bowling Green. He also has five turnover worry passes this year, with three of the five coming against Bowling Green, and the other two against Indiana. Still, he has not thrown a touchdown in the last two games with just eight passes last time out.

McCarthy has not had to pass a lot this year, and a big reason is because of the run game. First, McCarthy can do work on the ground. He comes in with 262 yards on the ground this year and three scores, but that is third on the team. Donovan Edwards is second on the team in scoring this year, coming into the game with 284 yards and three scores. The leader is Blake Corum. Corum comes into the game with 794 yards with 18 touchdowns this year, to lead the offense.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread

Taulia Tagovailoa leads this Maryland offense. On the year, Tagovailoa is 246 for 378 passing for 2,778 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has thrown two or more touchdowns in five of his last seven games, with the game against Ohio State being one and last time out being the other. Last time out, he completed 27 of 40 passes for 283 yards and a score, but also had an interception on the year. Tagovailoa has eight interceptions on the year, with five of them coming in the last five games. Meanwhile, he has seven of his 14 turnvoer-worthy throws in his last three games.

The running game this year has been led by Roman Hemby. Hemby has 511 yards this year on the ground and has been doing a lot of his work after contact on the season. He has 412 yards after contact this year, with 23 forced missed tackles. Hemby has also scored four times on the ground this year.

Maryland also has four guys over 400 yards receiving this year. Jeshaun Jones leads the way, bringing in 46 of 65 targets this year for 617 yards and four scores. He is also doing work after the catch, with 317 yards after the catch this year. Joining him in having a good year with Kaden Prather. Prather comes into the game with 523 yards this year on just 37 receptions. He has scored five times but also leads the team in drops this year with five of them. Rounding out the group is Tai Felton, who has 551 yards on 38 receptions. He has scored five times this year as well. Adding to the wide receiver room is tight end Corey Dychges who comes in with 401 yards and a score this year.

On defense, Maryland ranks 38th in the nation in total defense. They are also 45th in the nation in scoring defense this year. The rush defense has been strong for Maryland, sitting 32nd in the nation, but they are 53rd against the pass this year. The pass rush has been led by linebacker Fa'Najae Gotay, who has four sacks this year, but just yen pressures. Meanwhile, Kellan Wyatt also has four dacks this year and has 17 pressures as well. In coverage, Tarhheeb Still has been great. He comes into the game with five interceptions on the year and has allowed just two scores.

Final Michigan-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Michigan is 5-4-1 against the spread this year, and 5-0-1 when the spread is under 30 points. There is a reason for that record. They have been dominant this year. There is not reason to expect them not to be dominant in this one again. Michigan has one of the best defenses in the nation and still has an amazing offense. Take Michigan is this one and lay the points.

Final Michigan-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Michigan -19.5 (-110)