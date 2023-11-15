Michigan football has a chance to get to 1,000 all-time wins this weekend, and Jim Harbaugh won't be on the sidelines.

The Michigan football team is now 10-0 for the second straight year after a huge win against #10 Penn State on Saturday. The Wolverines went back to their roots of running the football and bullied the Nittany Lions on the ground en route to a 24-15 victory. It was an impressive win for Michigan, and the fact that it was without Jim Harbaugh makes it even more impressive. Michigan is currently under investigation by the NCAA because of alleged illegal sign-stealing, and the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh without any evidence of him doing anything wrong.

Harbaugh was suspended for the remainder of the regular season, and unless an injunction takes place, he will miss the final two games for Michigan. All three games that Harbaugh was suspended for are big ones as he obviously missed Penn State, and the next two are against Maryland football and Ohio State. Maryland doesn't sound like a big game, but if the Wolverines take down the Terrapins, then it will be the 1,000th win for the program. That is a feat that no other program has accomplished as Michigan is the winningest team in college football.

“And the (Michigan football) program is sitting at 999 wins,” Jim Harbaugh said on Monday, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “Chance for 1,000 this Saturday. It’s in our wildest dreams, that’s what we hope for, that’s what we worked for was that we’d have a chance to play — in our 11th game this season — a chance to get that 1,000.”

While Harbaugh might not be on the sidelines, he didn't comment about his feelings on that. He is only focused on how special of an accomplishment this would be if Michigan does get the win.

“… And I want to thank especially everyone who was put on the winged helmet,” Harbaugh continued. “All those that have contributed and those that have supported their efforts. And there are the current supporters, as I mentioned before, it’s monumental and motivates us to find extra work to do, keep a one-track mind and get keener, finer, and more alert, get the job done. Very proud of our football team.”

Michigan football is coming into that matchup as a big favorite as they are favored by 19 points. It would be surprising to see the Wolverines go down in that matchup and not reach 1,000 wins, but if that did happen, then the next opportunity to reach the milestone would come the following Saturday at home against Ohio State. It will be interesting to see what happens with the injunction and if Harbaugh can coach in the final two games with the Wolverines.