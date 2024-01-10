What could keep Michigan from repeating as the 2024 national champions?

After nine years of expectations, Jim Harbaugh finally brought Michigan football what they have long been waiting for—a national championship. It may have taken longer than expected, and it may have been marred with controversy on the way to getting there, but the story is complete. The question is, will there be a sequel? Can Michigan repeat as the 2024 College Football Playoff national champions?

After the days of Lloyd Carr, Michigan had been in search of their next great head coach. From 2008 until 2014, however, Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke could not achieve anywhere near the success of Carr, only putting together a combined 39-33 record. Only in Hoke's 2011 season did the Wolverines finish with a double-digit win season (11-2) and win a bowl game, that being that year's Sugar Bowl.

It was Carr who was able to boast that of being Michigan's last national title winner, although it was shared with Nebraska as it was still in the era of No. 1 and No. 2 rarely playing in bowl games against one another. It was just a year away from the BCS, which set college football off into a new era. However, Michigan never took part in any BCS national championship game, and just barely made it to the finals in the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff.

But in their third attempt in as many seasons, Michigan finally prevailed after being lopsided by Georgia in 2021, and then terribly upset by TCU in 2022. That's because this was a seasoned team, which may not be the case in 2024, and will be one of a few reasons the Wolverines won't repeat as CFP national champions.

Next year's Michigan football team won't have as many upperclassmen

The 2023 Michigan Wolverines are unique and one that most likely won't be forgotten anytime soon, although for what reasons, that's unsure. It's a team that was a combination of mental and physical toughness, loyalty and perseverance, that had to go through situations that those before them didn't. But it was also one that was well-experienced. This year's Michigan team had 75 upperclassmen, which was tied for most in the country, according to BVMSports. That won't be the case next season.

On offense, the Wolverines are for sure losing running back Blake Corum, but also could be losing JJ McCarthy if he decides not to return. Besides those two, wide receiver Roman Wilson, and offensive linemen Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan, Karsen Barnhart, and Drake Nugent all could declare for the draft. For sure those gone due to out-of-eligibility are wide receiver Cornelius Johnson and left tackle LaDarius Henderson.

On the defense, the one that led the nation in the fewest points allowed and yards allowed per game, could be taking a hit, too. On the defensive front, Kris Jenkins, Jaylen Harrell, and Braiden McGregor, linebacker Junior Colson and safeties Rod Moore and Makari Paige all could be NFL-bound. All out of eligibility are defensive tackle Cam Goode, linebacker Michael Barrett and nickelback Mike Sainristil.

Jim Harbaugh could be leaving

Of course, a lot of the futures of those with eligibility remaining could be hinging on Harbaugh's decision. And there are a lot of factors that go into that one.

For one, Harbaugh has accomplished what he set out to do, which was bring Michigan a national title. No one could honestly harbor bad feelings for him if he were to decide to leave for the NFL. But after building the team to its maximum this season, where he was able to use things like COVID eligibility for players to his advantage, among other things. That will all be, for the most part, gone next season. Michigan football will essentially look a lot different in 2024.

Pending sanctions

One of the main reasons for Harbaugh to bolt would be not just because he is now seeking a Super Bowl title to match his brother but to get away from the pending sanctions that will likely hit him the hardest, but also have players deciding to leave, per USAToday. The NCAA, among others, especially those in the Big Ten, for whatever reason, seem to have a target on Harbaugh, and not only will he and Michigan be dealing with pending sanctions coming from the recent sign-stealing scandal but also those from recruiting violations that took place during the COVID season.

Big Ten competition increases

No longer will the Big Ten be just a three-team league, as next year the conference takes on a complete facelift as it welcomes its western counterparts in USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon. Washington, obviously as Michigan's national championship opponent, was the No. 2 team in the country, while Oregon was No. 8. And next year, with the increase in teams, there won't be divisions any longer, as it will now be the best records to come out of the conference that will face each other in the Big Ten title game.