Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh dodged an ice bath like few had ever seen as the final seconds ticked down vs. Washington football.

Michigan football alumnus and current Head Coach Jim Harbaugh returned to Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2015 amid high hopes for a return to championship glory. As his Wolverines stumbled to a 2-4 record during the team's COVID shortened 2020 college football season, naysayers came out of the woodwork from every possible location to call for Harbaugh's exit from the team.

On Monday, January 8, the Wolverines completed an unbelievable 2023-2024 campaign during which they won all 15 of their games en route to the program's first Division-I title since 1997, cementing Harbaugh's legacy as one of the greatest coaches in Michigan football history.

After the game, his star running back Blake Corum had a powerful three-word message for Wolverines fans everywhere. Washington football fans were in shambles after the game during which their star QB Michael Penix Jr. was harassed, beaten and bruised during one of his least impressive outings of the 2023-2024 college football season.

As the seconds ticked down off the clock and Harbaugh embraced one of his title-winning players, a secret assassin of sorts waited in the shadows, determined to douse Harbaugh in an ice bath.

It was then that Harbaugh channeled his inner player and made a move worthy of his own title-winning quarterback, JJ McCarthy.

Harbaugh Dodges Ice Bath With Insane Quickness

Harbaugh seemed to know what was coming ahead of time.

He spotted the impending shower in the background and quickly made a dodge that may have reminded fans of McCarthy's clutch third down run during the game itself.

The Athletic's X account shared the highlights on social media after the game.

Jim Harbaugh juked the ice bath with the quickness 😂 🎥 @espnpic.twitter.com/4evfFBEYLJ — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) January 9, 2024

Harbaugh Leads Michigan Football to the Promised Land

Harbaugh didn't coach for the entire season with the Wolverines due to suspensions, but he was there for the team's biggest moment. A 15-0 record resulted after Michigan football watched the final seconds tick down.

Hollywood couldn't have written a better script for the Maize and Blue faithful.

The Wolverines outgained the Huskies by 142 total yards on the evening, 443 to 301, despite a second half that felt like Washington football had a comeback and game-evening score ready to go.

Michigan's secondary and pass rush held down the fort, and the rest, as they say, is history.