Will Michigan football repeat?

Michigan football is the new king of college football, but can the Wolverines do it again next season? Futures odds for the 2025 College Football Playoff national champions have already been released shortly after the Wolverines took down Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies at the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Houston, and it appears that even though Jim Harbaugh's squad was the last team standing in the recently concluded season, it's not enough for sportsbooks to install it as the favorites to win it all again in 2025.

Michigan football not the favorite to win it all in 2025

Over at FanDuel sportsbook, Michigan football has odds of +1000 to repeat as national champions. Schools with shorter odds than the Wolverines at the moment are the Texas Longhorns (+850), the Ohio State Buckeyes (+750), the Alabama Crimson Tide (+550), and the Georgia Bulldogs (+350). Interestingly enough, the Bulldogs are the overall chalks although Georgia did not even make it to last season's CFP semifinals. Then again, the Bulldogs were the national champs in two of the last three seasons and finished the 2023 campaign with an overall 13-1 record while going undefeated against SEC opponents in the regular season. Georgia's lone loss was at the hands of Alabama during the SEC title game.

Another key detail bettors should consider is the start of the 12-team College Football Playoff model that will be used beginning in the 2024 season. That means the road to the top of the college football world looks and sounds more difficult to traverse. That's not to mention the possibility of Harbaugh leaving Ann Arbor for another crack at the NFL.