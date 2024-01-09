JJ McCarthy spoke about how far Michigan football has come since the loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl a year ago.

The Michigan football program won its first national championship since 1997 last night by defeating Washington, and quarterback JJ McCarthy spoke about how far the team has come after the disappointing loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl last year.

“I'd say we came a long way, but in order to accomplish things like this, you've got to go to those dark places where everything's not great,” JJ McCarthy said, via Heather Dinich of ESPN. “And just the response, the urgency right after the last game last year, it was different. I knew it. Just from being on the podium last year and saying we would be back. I knew the guys that were coming back. I had this feeling that it was going to be where we are now.”

Everyone involved with Michigan football will look to enjoy the moment and savor winning the national championship. McCarthy is likely headed for the NFL, and his head coach Jim Harbaugh could be as well. Jim Harbaugh said he is just trying to enjoy the moment and not worried about what is next after the game last night.

In the end, Harbaugh achieved what he set out to do when he first came to Michigan football. He finally conquered Ohio State in the last three seasons, then took the next step of winning the national championship after losing in the first playoff game the last two seasons.

There is a lot to be determined this offseason for Michigan, but the fans will not worry about that immediately.