Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown opens up about the backlash she faced as a 13-year-old doing press tours.

“We're kids — we talk over each other,” Brown stated. “I was just penalized for over-talking and oversharing and being too loud,” she told Glamour magazine.

The actress states she was accused of “trying to steal the thunder” of castmates. Also, grownups called her “an idiot,” “stupid,” and “a brat.”

Millie Bobby Brown's interview

“It's hard to hear that at 13,” she said. “You're like, ‘I don't want to ever talk again. I don't want to be the loud person.”

This made the actress stop being as open during interviews.

“In interviews, I couldn't help but think of all the comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn't my turn,” the Stranger Things star mentioned.

Despite the negative experience of doing a press tour at such a young age, she is thankful for her time on the Netflix hit, as the series is about to wrap up after season 5.

“It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduation high school, it's like senior year. You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life,” she said.

With Stranger Things ending, be on the lookout for her next project with Chris Pratt as a co-star, called The Electric State. It's a post-apocalyptic movie from the Russo Brothers.

Going forward, now that Millie's older, hopefully, her press tours are much better than when she was 13.