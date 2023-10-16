Millie Bobby Brown, as we all know as Eleven from ‘Stranger Things,' is bidding farewell to the show that catapulted her into stardom. And as she ventures into new heights of her career, Millie also has some nice things to say about co-star Chris Pratt.

The two will pair in ‘The Electric State,' a post-apocalyptic adventure film directed by the Russo Brothers. Brown is thrilled about this opportunity, acknowledging the respect and equality she receives on set. She mentioned having the same treatment as Chris Pratt.

While Brown is candid about her positive experiences working with Pratt, she acknowledges that not all her male co-stars have treated her with the same level of respect. Pratt, in turn, admires her talents and raw performances. “There’s a rawness to her performances. She’s present, capable, talented, and her process is like shooting from the hip—it takes real confidence. ”

Now at 19, she's entering a phase of her career where she's inspired by actors like Winona Ryder, Natalie Portman, and Jodie Foster. All began as child actors and built successful careers beyond their early roles.

She likens this transition to graduating from high school, indicating that it's time for new endeavors. Brown expressed, “When you're ready, you're like, ‘All right, let's do this. Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here.'”

Now, while “Stranger Things” has been a significant part of her life, it has also consumed a lot of her time. Often limiting her ability to explore other stories she's passionate about. She's eager to say, “Thank you, and goodbye.” But also emphasizing that no one is actually dying with the show's conclusion.

Having handled fame from a young age, Millie Bobby Brown is probably at Chris Pratt's stage. Only with so much to grow and explore with her soon-to-be husband, Jake Bongiovi.