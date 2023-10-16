Millie Bobby Brown seems over Stranger Things.

Speaking to Glamour magazine in a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview, Brown seemed okay with the hit Netflix series ending.

‘Thank you, and goodbye”

“When you're ready, you're like, ‘All right, let's do this. Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here,” Brown confessed. “Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about. So I'm ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.'”

She did acknowledge that Stranger Things gave her a career, saying the show gave her “the tools and the resources to be a better actor,” adding, “When it ends, I'm going to be able to still see these people.”

It makes sense that Brown is likely a bit burnt out from Stranger Things. It is the show that launched the careers of many including Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and Brown herself. However, it's been such a staple of pop culture since premiering in 2016. The role of Eleven is the one Brown is most synonymous with to this point. She probably wants to branch out as an actress.

Millie Bobby Brown has had roles in other projects. Her first live-action film credit came in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. She would reprise the role two years later in Godzilla vs. Kong. Brown also leads another Netflix franchise, the Enola Holmes series, with Henry Cavill. Coming up, she will star in the Russo brothers' The Electric State, a new sci-fi film for Netflix. Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, and Stanley Tucci also star in the film. She'll also star in Netflix's Damsel with Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Ray Winstone.